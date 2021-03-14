Unrecognized Kosovo opens official mission in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV, March 14. /TASS/. The self-proclaimed Kosovo republic opened its official mission in Jerusalem on Sunday, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Israel and Kosovo signed an agreement on diplomatic relations on February 1 and Pristina promised to open its mission in Jerusalem under its commitment inked by Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti in Washington on September 4, 2020.

Serbia’s Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija unilaterally proclaimed independence in February 2008, which was recognized by the United Nations Court of Justice in 2010. By now, according to Serbia, ninety-three nations have recognized Kosovo’s independence, ninety-five countries have not recognized it, and five more have not voided their position. More than 60 countries, including Russia, China, India, Israel, Greece, and Spain, are against recognizing Kosovo’s independence. Earlier, Israel was against recognizing Kosovo’s independence. Nevertheless, Kosovo has been seeking to join international organizations, including UNESCO and Interpol.

Jerusalem’s status is among the most pressing problems of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Israel took control of the eastern part of the city during the 1967 war and insists that Jerusalem is Israel’s "undivided" capital. Palestinians, in turn, want East Jerusalem be the capital of their state.

The United States declared recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city in May 2018 and relocated its embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. Guatemala followed the US lead and also transferred its diplomatic mission to Jerusalem.