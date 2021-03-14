12 officers injured during protest against coronavirus measures in Germany — paper

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. At least 12 law enforcement officers were injured in the eastern German city of Dresden during a protest against coronavirus-related restrictions on Saturday, the Zeit newspaper reported, citing police.

Overall, a total of 47 offenses were registered during the protest, including nine cases of physical assault on police officers, seven episodes of verbal insults and two violations of the gun control law and the law on assembly.

According to Zeit, at least three protestors were detained for attacking law enforcement officers.

Thousands of people gathered in several German cities on Satuday to protest against epidemiological restrictions, imposed in a bid to curb the novel coronavirus infection. Protestors demanded all those measures be cancelled.

According to the Robert Koch Institute’s data, a total of 2.5 million people have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus in Germany since the start of the pandemic. The number of infections was on decline in January and February, but started to grow again in March. Experts explain the trend by the emergence of a more contagious strain of the infection, and project the case growth to continue until early April at best.