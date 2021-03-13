About 20% of COVID-19 survivors have insufficient levels of antibodies — vaccine developer

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. About 20% of coronavirus survivors produce insufficient levels of antibodies, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology which developed Sputnik V vaccine, said on Saturday.

"According to the current statistics collected by our Chinese counterparts who researched this issue basing on a quite representative sampling, up to 20% of the survivors do not have sufficient levels of antibodies. It is a rather big number of people," he said on YouTube channel Solovyev Live.

Gintsburg emphasized that it proved that vaccination against COVID-19 was crucial.

To date, 4,380,525 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 3,985,897 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 91,695 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.