Armenian president, prime minister eye early parliamentary vote

YEREVAN, March 13. /TASS/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on Saturday to focus on the political situation in the country and considered holding snap parliamentary elections, the presidential press service said.

"The president and prime minister discussed the current situation in the country, ways to resolve it and to overcome the internal political crisis. In this context, the sides touched upon the calling of an early parliamentary election as a way to resolve the situation," the statement said.

On Saturday night, Sarkissian is scheduled to meet with Lilit Makunts, a leader of the My Step ruling parliamentary bloc and Edmon Marukyan, the leader of the Bright Armenia opposition party and the namesake faction in the parliament.

The largest opposition Homeland Salvation Movement announced that they were ready to meet with the president and the prime minister, but only to discuss a roadmap for Pashinyan’s resignation. The opposition also insists that the meeting be held at the parliament, but not at the presidential palace.