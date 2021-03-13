Protesters and police clash outside Presidential residence in Armenia

YEREVAN, March 13. /TASS/. Clashes between opposition supporters and the police took place on Saturday outside of the residence of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, where he met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The protesters tried to break through the police cordon, but were pushed back by law enforcement officers. The protesters were chanting "Armenia without Nikol" and "Nikol is a traitor".

Earlier, the presidential administration announced that the president was scheduled to meet with Pashinyan on March 13 to discuss ways out of the crisis.