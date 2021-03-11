Uzbekistan plans to buy 1 million doses of Sputnik V — chief sanitary official

TASHKENT, March 11. /TASS/. The authorities of Uzbekistan are in talks on purchasing several types of anti-coronavirus vaccines, including the Russian-made Sputnik V, said Bakhodir Yusupaliev, the head of Uzbekistan’s Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Service.

"Work is under way to purchase one million doses of Sputnik V. A corresponding treaty has already been drafted. Russia is reviewing this treaty at the moment," Uzbekistan’s health ministry quoted Yusupaliyev as saying in its Telegram channel.

"This vaccine is expected to be supplied to Uzbekistan," the official added, without mentioning exact timeframes.

Earlier, the Gazeta.uz news portal reported with reference to Yusupaliyev that the country expects to receive the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as early as on March 15-20. Also, later this month the country plans to obtain one million doses of China’s ZF-UZ-VAC 2001 vaccine. Overall, the country is negotiating on the issue with 12 companies.

At present, the authorities of Uzbekistan are in the process of organizing the nationwide vaccination campaign. A total of 3,168 vaccination stations have already been set up, and 850 vaccination teams created. More than 33,000 doctors are expected to take part in the effort.

According to Bakhodir Yusupaliev, the epidemiological situation in the country has stabilized by now. However, he called upon residents to keep observing anti-coronavirus measures.