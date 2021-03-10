No humanitarian aid delivered to US-controlled Syrian territory — captured militants

SYRIA, March 11. /TASS/. In the past few years, no humanitarian aid has been delivered to the Syrian territory controlled by US forces and pro-US militant groups, including the Rukban refugee camp, a militant captured by the Syrian government troops told reporters.

"No humanitarian aid is being sent there [to the Rukban refugee camp], the Americans give us nothing," Muhammad Baraji Najra said.

Muhammad Baraji Najra said he had fought alongside pro-US militants since 2016, and was trained to use weapons and drones under supervision of US specialists. However, he was badly injured and lost his eye three years ago. Since the injury made him unfit for combat, the militant was sent to the Rukban refugee camp, but fled it and was captured by Syrian government troops.

Muayed Alabein, another captured militant who was recruited in the camp and was engaged in forming a network of agents on the government-controlled territory, said that even US-backed militants have a very limited food supply.

"They receive two boxes of food every month. They keep one for themselves and give the second one to their families. Only those affiliated with the Mahavir group or working for them are fine. They have food and money. The rest live in awful conditions, because there is practically no food and everyone is trying to survive the best he can," Alabein said.