Funds for pro-Western Syrian groups stolen by field commanders, US officers — militant

SYRIA, March 11. /TASS/. Funds allocated by NATO members to support pro-Western Syrian militant groups are being systematically misappropriated by field commanders and US army officers who control them, a captured Syrian militant has told reporters.

"The stealing originates from Muhammed al-Tal, who is the commander of the Mahavir al-Saura group. This happens in close coordination with the US command stationed there. They promise to pay $700-$800, but in reality people get only $300, and the rest is misappropriated," Muayed Alabein said.

Alabein spent several years in the Rukban camp, where he ran two shops and was procuring for US-controlled militants using the money he had received from abroad. At some point, he was allowed to leave the camp in order to form a network of agents on the territory controlled by the Syrian government, but was captured.