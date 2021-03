MEXICO CITY, March 10. /TASS/. Mexico has welcomed the second shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard reported via his Twitter page.

"These are the second doses for those who had the first ones. We thank Russia and President Vladimir Putin for help," he wrote.

The plane with the jabs onboard landed in the Mexico City International Airport. The first shipment was used for seniors between February 24 and March 5.