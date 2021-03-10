Chisinau hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients - health ministry

CHISINAU, March 10. /TASS/. Hospitals in the Moldovan capital are struggling to cope with a surge in COVID-19 patients as cases soar, but recovery processes slow down, Acting Health, Labor and Social Protection Minister Tatiana Zatic said on Wednesday.

Zatic added that beds would be readied for Chisinau’s residents in nearest hospitals.

"Hospitals are overwhelmed in Chisinau. As soon as a bed is vacated, it is immediately given to a new coronavirus patient, and more and more complications are being recorded among the patients. Beds for the residents of Chisinau have been activated at district hospitals," Zatic said.

According to the Moldovan health ministry, the country has reported 1,753 single-day cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of recorded infections to 198,228 (or 5.6% of the country’s population). The R number of COVID-19 is 1.1.

Currently, 4,241 patients are undergoing treatment. Of those, 337 show severe symptoms and about 68 patients are connected to ventilators in intensive care units. The death toll has topped 4,183.

Moldova launched a vaccination campaign last week. The country has received 36,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the Romanian government and via the COVAX global initiative. Apart from them, Moldova expects 118,000 more doses via COVAX and UNISEF until the end of April.

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon said earlier that Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine could be delivered to the country in March. The Moldovan government plans to purchase about one billion doses of vaccines in 2021.