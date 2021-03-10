Armenian opposition leader rules out parliamentary elections with Pashinyan as PM

YEREVAN, March 10. /TASS/. Snap parliamentary elections in Armenia would be impossible if Nikol Pashinyan remains as Prime Minister, says Vazgen Manukyan, leader of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement.

"There is one issue in which I cannot concede: the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan. If he stays as the Prime Minister, I rule out participation in snap elections. Besides, he will not come through with snap elections, he is bluffing," Manukyan said at the Bagranyan Avenue, where the Movement supporters continue to block the Parliament building.

The opposition is currently preparing for a rally. There are about 4,000 protesters at the avenue. The police have closed the Demirchyan Street, which provides access to staff entrances into the Parliament building.