Brazil reports over 70,000 COVID-19 cases in the past day

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 10. /TASS/. Brazil’s coronavirus case tally rose by 70,764 in the past day to 11,122,429, the country’s Health Ministry reported on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, the death toll climbed by a record high of 1,972 reaching 268,370. More than 9.8 mln patients have recovered and the number of the so-called active cases stands at over 1 mln. Some 5,293 COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths were recorded per 100,000 citizens.