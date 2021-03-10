Brazil reports over 70,000 COVID-19 cases in the past day

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 10. /TASS/. Brazil’s coronavirus case tally rose by 70,764 in the past day to 11,122,429, the country’s Health Ministry reported on Wednesday.
In the past 24 hours, the death toll climbed by a record high of 1,972 reaching 268,370. More than 9.8 mln patients have recovered and the number of the so-called active cases stands at over 1 mln. Some 5,293 COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths were recorded per 100,000 citizens.
Over the past week, nearly 421,604 coronavirus cases were registered (some 42,500 more than the record high weekly figure in the first half of January) and 10,104 people died, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.
Brazil, where the first coronavirus case was confirmed on February 26, 2020, ranks third after the United States and India among the countries with the largest number of those infected. Brazil ranks second after the United States for the biggest number of COVID-19 fatalities.