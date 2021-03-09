Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 326,000 in past day, reports WHO

GENEVA, March 9. /TASS/. More than 326,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 116.87 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

As of 18:53 Moscow time on March 9, as many as 116,874,912 novel coronavirus cases and 2,597,381 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 326,990 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,573.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 46% of the COVID-19 daily tally (153,120 cases). Next are Europe (107,059 cases), and Eastern Mediterranean (31,859 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (28,700,966), India (11,244,786), Brazil (11,019,344), Russia (4,342,474), the United Kingdom (4,223,236), France (3,841,709), Spain (3,160,970), Italy (3,081,368), Turkey (2,793,632), Germany (2,509,445), Colombia (2,276,656), and Argentina (2,154,694).