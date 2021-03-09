Italy-Russia Chamber of Commerce chief hopes PM Draghi will enchance dialogue with Russia

MOSCOW. March 9. /TASS/. President of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce Vicenzo Trani said on Tuesday he hopes that being guided by Italy’s national interests the Mario Draghi government will do its best to strengthen relations with Russia over its presidency in the Group of Twenty.

"Defending Italy’s interests, he [Draghi] will look at Russia, will work with Russia and will try to make our relations stronger but not weaker. This is what both I and, I think, other members of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce expect from Italy’s presidency in the Group pf Twenty," he told TASS.

According to Trani, centuries-long relations with Russia are "one of Italy’s most important assets."

Addressing the Senate, or upper house of Italy’s parliament in February, Mario Draghi promised to consolidate mechanisms of dialogue with Russia. He noted however that his government’s foreign policy would rest on "staunch commitment to the European and trans-Atlantic alliances.".