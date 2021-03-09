Africa’s coronavirus cases nearing 4 million

PRETORIA, March 9. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa reached 3,967,202 after 23,263 new cases were reported in the past 48 hours, SABC radio reported Tuesday, citing the regional World Health Organization (WHO) office.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities went up by 536 in the past 24 hours to reach 105,743, while 3.5 million people recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of infections (1,521,068) and deaths (50,678). Egypt, meanwhile, has recorded 10,995 virus-related deaths and 186,503 infections. Morocco reported 8,682 fatalities.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia is ranked second after South Africa with 166,138 coronavirus infections and 2,429 fatalities, followed by Nigeria (158,506 and 1,702) and Kenya (108,827 and 1,876).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.