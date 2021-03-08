US coronavirus cases exceed 29 mln — Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. The overall number of novel coronavirus cases registered on the US territory since the start of the pandemic exceeded 29 mln, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which calculates own statistics on the basis of data from federal and local authorities.

The US university said that a total of 29,000,012 cases have been registered on the country’s territory by now.

California is the hardest-hit US state (3,599,689 cases), followed by Texas (2,695,653), Florida (1,944,995), New York (1,694,651) and Illinois (1,198,257).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 116.9 mln people have been infected with the coronavirus in the world, more than 2.5 mln have died.