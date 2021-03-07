UN Congress on Crime Prevention opens in Japan

TOKYO, March 7. /TASS/. 14th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice opened in a hybrid format due to restrictions over the coronavirus situation in Kyoto on Sunday. The Congress which is held every five years was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, yet due to the pandemic was postponed until spring 2021.

Due to the restrictions in effect over the spread of the coronavirus the number of participants at the international center in Kyoto is limited, live broadcast is available for accredited reporters. During the first day of the congress a visit of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planned who will greet the participants.

In her opening statement, Minister of Justice of Japan and chairwoman of the Congress Yoko Kamikawa noted that the Congress will address common challenges with collective wisdom. She also emphasized the particular importance of holding this event despite the pandemic and thanked all the participants.

The 14th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice will be held from March 7 to 12, 2021.

The Congresses have been held every five years since 1955. This is the world's largest and most diverse gathering in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice. Lawmakers, practitioners, representatives of academia, intergovernmental organizations and civil society participate in order to exchange experiences and identify emerging trends and issues.