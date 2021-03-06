Armenian opposition announces plans to meet with president Sunday

YEREVAN, March 6. /TASS/. Representatives of Armenia’s opposition Homeland Salivation Movement plan to hold another meeting with President Armen Sarkissian on Sunday at his request to discuss the dismissal of Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan, an opposition politician said at a rally in Yerevan on Saturday.

"Tomorrow, representatives of Homeland Salvation Movement are again meeting with president at his initiative. We will certainly hand him our demands, namely to appeal the decree on dismissal of the General Staff chief at the Constitutional Court," Ishkhan Sagatelyan said.

The opposition calls on Sarkissian to appeal against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s proposal to sack the chief of the General Staff at the Constitutional Court until March 9.

Armenia has been gripped in a political crisis after the country’s General Staff had issued a statement demanding the prime minister and the government step down on February 25. Pashinyan slammed that move by the top brass as an attempted military coup and have submitted twice to the president the decree to sack the chief of the General Staff. Since the crisis broke out in Armenia, the opposition has held two meetings with the president to discuss Gasparyan’s resignation.