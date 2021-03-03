{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Supreme Court of Ukraine accepts lawsuits from banned opposition TV channels

The hearings were scheduled for late March - early April

KIEV, March 4. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of Ukraine accepted several lawsuits from Ukrainian TV channels, hit with sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council, enacted by the president on February 2, 112 Ukraine TV channel reported Wednesday.

"Proceedings are already underway on three lawsuits from [NewsOne and 112 Ukraine owner companies]," the report says.

The hearings were scheduled for late March - early April.

"On plaintiffs’ application, the court requested documents from the President of Ukraine and the National Defense and Security Council that served as grounds for sanctions," the TV channel said.

On plaintiff’s request, representatives of the Council, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and Verkhovna Rada were involved as third party.

"Thus, the bodies involved in preparation of sanctions against the TV channels will face the court in an open judicial process, where they will have to testify on specific facts that served as grounds for shutdown of the TV channels," the report underscores.

On February 2, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky enacted the ruling of the Council on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and Zik TV channels, as well as their owner, Opposition Platform - For Life political party lawmaker Taras Kozak. The head of state claimed that these resources are funded from Russia and carry out informational war against Ukraine. The three channels stopped broadcasting that same day. Following the imposition of sanctions, one hundred journalists from the closed channels established a new one - the First Independent channel - which started broadcasting on February 26, but was unplugged from satellite broadcasting and cable networks in just one hour.

Tags
Vladimir Zelensky
World
US aims for meaningful dialogue with Russia, China on military technologies - White House
Washington does not intend to engage in "costly arms race.", says the document, entitled Interim Strategic Guidance is published in the name of US President Joe Biden
Read more
‘What assistance’? Kremlin can’t recall any recent US humanitarian ‘aid’ to Russia
On Tuesday, Washington introduced a new round of sanctions against Moscow over the Alexey Navalny case under the US Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act
Read more
Russia to respond to possible US sanctions over Navalny — Lavrov
Reuters said on Monday citing its sources that on March 2 the United States could announce anti-Russian sanctions over the situation around the Russian blogger
Read more
Russia must be ready to leave PACE if trilateral mechanism is launched, lawmaker says
Pyotr Tolstoy told reporters that an exit from PACE would trigger an exit from the Council of Europe
Read more
Press review: Moscow to strike back at US-EU sanctions and Turkey, Iran at odds over Iraq
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, March 3
Read more
US sanctions senior Russian officials over Navalny case
The list includes seven individuals
Read more
Turkey considers purchasing 2nd regiment of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems
Ankara has not noticed any consequences of US sanctions imposed over the purchase of Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, Head of Turkey’s Defense Industries Ismail Demir said
Read more
Russian Shipyard repairs world’s largest amphibious assault hovercraft
The repairs took less than two weeks despite the complex ice situation untypical for the region, the Shipyard spokesman said
Read more
European countries should not test Russia’s patience in Council of Europe, diplomat says
Without Russia, this organization will lose its pan-European quality, which means it will lose the point for its existence, the diplomat said
Read more
Press review: Will US push Moscow, Saudis closer and can Pashinyan endure current strife
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 1
Read more
Russian cosmonauts to spend five days to seal fracture aboard orbital outpost
On March 1, the cosmonauts will fill the crack with the sealant, then lay polyurethane foam and patch up the fracture with the tape
Read more
Joe Biden congratulates Mikhail Gorbachev on his 90th birthday
Biden highlighted Gorbachev's contribution to a safer world
Read more
US, EU seek to divert attention from domestic issues by sanctioning Russia — diplomat
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, the European Union is particularly facing problems with mass coronavirus vaccination
Read more
Defense firm delivers a batch of upgraded T-90M main battle tanks to Russian troops
The T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency
Read more
Moscow says will react to new EU sanctions
The decision of the European Union to approve sanctions over blogger Alexey Navalny’s case did not come as a surprise to Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on Monday
Read more
Russia to complete phase one clinical trials of Mir-19 coronavirus medicine in March
According to the head of the Federal Medical Biological Agency, the molecule is patented and unparalleled
Read more
Russia will respond to new US sanctions based on principle of reciprocity - diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that using the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny is just an excuse to continue blatantly interfering in Russia’s domestic affairs
Read more
Croatia interested in purchasing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
On March 2, 2021, a phone call took place between Russian Ambassador to Croatia Andrei Nesterenko and Minister of Health of the Republic of Croatia Vili Beros
Read more
Mir payment system to ban foreign e-wallets replenishment
This is one of measures aimed at reduction of high-risk operations with the use of national payment instruments, according to the press service of the system
Read more
Belarusian Investigative Committee submits documents to extradite opposition figurehead
The law enforcement was tipped off that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s immediate circle were preparing for mass disturbances and seizure of buildings in Gomel, the republic’s investigative agency reported
Read more
Russia develops new-generation Kedr strategic missiles system
According to the source, the project is currently undergoing the science and development phase
Read more
Russia to respond to EU’s new sanctions over Navalny case, senior lawmaker says
The European Union on Tuesday expanded sanctions against Russia to blacklist another four Russian officials
Read more
Putin urges authorities to fend off attempts to draw teens into illegal rallies
The Russian president stressed that there should be "work in a way to avoid creating additional threats to their life and health"
Read more
Chancellor Merkel hails Gorbachev’s role in Germany's reunification
On Tuesday Gorbachev turned 90 years old
Read more
Russia tests transactions with Mir payment cards in UAE
The Network International group of companies, which provides services in the e-commerce market in the Middle East and Africa, acts as the local partner of Mir in the UAE, the press service of the payment system told TASS
Read more
Kremlin regrets West still clinging to Churchill’s ‘Iron Curtain’ speech regarding Russia
According to the spokesman, the speech, which will mark its 75th anniversary on March 5, was an important milestone and "should never be forgotten"
Read more
EU, US impose new sanctions against Russia over Navalny
Four Russian nationals were targeted by the European restrictions, while the Americans imposed sanctions against seven people and fourteen organizations
Read more
Russian president, PM congratulate Gorbachev on his 90th birthday
The president and the PM described Gorbachev as an outstanding statesman and distinguished politician
Read more
Gorbachev calls for improving relations with former Soviet republics
Gorbachev has urged to strengthen the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security treaty Organization
Read more
Moscow slams Dutch media for spreading vaccine rumors to drive wedge between Russia, China
The television broadcaster NOS and the newspaper Algemeen Dagblad bashed Moscow for allegedly using the vaccine Sputnik V for self-advertising and for expanding political clout in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East
Read more
US sanctions aimed against Russian science and defense industry, says senior legislator
Targeted restrictions of the European Union are partially repeated, stressed the head of the State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky
Read more
Armenian PM apologizes to nation for government’s mistakes
More than 10,000 people gathered for a rally in Nikol Pashinyan’s support on Monday
Read more
Coronavirus pandemic may end by early summer in Moscow, expert says
The expert noted that the timeframe for achievement of herd immunity, required for total withdrawal of restrictions, will vary across regions
Read more
Kremlin blasts new EU, US sanctions as meddling in Russia’s affairs
The new sanctions against several Russian citizens essentially duplicate the restrictions placed on the persons in question under the Russian legislation, the spokesman said
Read more
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine registered in Slovakia
Slovakia has become the 39th country in the world to approve the use of the Sputnik V vaccine
Read more
No need to recognize ‘annexation of Crimea’ as no annexation took place — Kremlin
The spokesman recalled that the peninsula reunited with Russia in compliance with all norms of international law
Read more
Russia, Belarus ink five-year strategic military partnership plan for first time
This program will make it possible to clearly see the perspective and develop cooperation with Russia, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Two Italian EMA inspectors to oversee Sputnik V production facilities in Russia
Previously, the Italian institute provided a positive assessment of the Russian vaccine, recognizing its efficiency and safety
Read more
Lukashenko slams merger of governing bodies of Belarus, Russia as 'stupid'
The Belarusian president repeatedly stated that the existing system of bodies of the Union State of Russia and Belarus had not exhausted its potential to date and opposed creation of new structures
Read more
Lukashenko says expedient to conduct joint watch duty with Russian jets
According to Lukashenko, Putin does not have any objections
Read more
Germany’s Social Democrats urged constructive dialogue with Russia
The SPD called for stepping up all contacts through civil society and for easing visa requirements for young people
Read more
Russia looking at supplying free batch of Sputnik V to Afghanistan
The issue of vaccine supplies was discussed during Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar’s recent visit to Moscow
Read more
Russian Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept US strategic bombers over Baltic
Russian radars detected two air targets approaching the national sovereign airspace
Read more
Defense firm delivers batch of combat vehicles with advanced electronics to Russian troops
The BMP-2 is a tracked infantry fighting vehicle armed with a 30mm 2A42 automatic gun and a 7.62mm PKT machine-gun
Read more
Lavrov expects EU’s plans for vaccine passports won’t discriminate against Russians
Lavrov emphasized that the EU’s move to introduce "vaccine passports" could lead to forced vaccination and would violate the principle that inoculation should be voluntary
Read more
Russian figure skater Kostornaia set to return to her merited coach Tutberidze
The figure skater currently holds the World Records for the highest score in the total and short programs
Read more
West doing everything possible to avoid convergence of Russia and Belarus - envoy
There is a huge multitude of examples, said Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev
Read more
Navalny arrives in penal colony in Russia’s Vladimir region — human rights activist
According to Ruslan Vakhapov, Navalny has been recently taken to IK-2 in Pokrov
Read more
Mikhail Gorbachev: I’m bashed for Glasnost, but it was key for change
The USSR’s first and last president, Mikhail Gorbachev, turns 90 on Tuesday. In an interview with TASS, he revealed what he believes was his greatest achievement in life, the prospects of reviving the Soviet Union, the need for change and his favorite books
Read more
EU imposes sanctions against Russian law enforcement officials over Navalny case — media
Sanctions cover Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, Investigative Committee head Alexander Bastrykin, Federal Penitentiary Service head Alexander Kalashnikov and Russian National Guard commander Viktor Zolotov
Read more
US Department of Commerce blacklists 14 entities in Russia, Germany, Switzerland
The list includes the 27th Scientific Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense
Read more