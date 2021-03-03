WHO reports over 348,000 new daily cases of COVID-19

GENEVA, March 3. /TASS/. More than 348,000 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally in the past 24 hours, pushing a total number of infections to 114.42 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

According to the WHO updates, the coronavirus-related deaths increased by over 7,800 to surpass 2.54 million.

As of 17.35 Moscow time on March 3, as many as 114,428,211 coronavirus cases and 2,543,755 coronavirus-related deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 348,281 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,807.

The WHO statistics are based on the officially confirmed data provided by countries.

Europe accounts for more than 48% of new COVID-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (167,303 cases). South and North America goes second (114,932 cases) followed by the Eastern Mediterranean region (33,299).

Most COVID-19 cases are recorded in the United States (28,345,585), followed by India (11,139,516), Brazil (10,587,001), Russia (4,278,750), the UK (4,188,404), France (3,717,272), Spain (3,130,184), Italy (2,955,434), Turkey (2,723,316), Germany (2,460,030), Colombia (2,255,260), and Argentina (2,118,676).