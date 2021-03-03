Croatia interested in purchasing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

ZAGREB, March 3. /TASS/. The Croatian government is interested in purchasing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine considering the spread of COVID-19 in the country and the detection of new strains of the virus, the Russian Embassy in Croatia informed on its website on Tuesday on the outcomes of a phone call between Russian Ambassador Andrei Nesterenko and Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros.

"On March 2, 2021, a phone call was held between Russian Ambassador to Croatia Andrei Nesterenko and Minister of Health of the Republic of Croatia Vili Beros, during which the Croatian side reaffirmed its interest in purchasing the necessary quantity of Sputnik V vaccine adhering to all EU regulations and the law of the Republic of Croatia," the message says. "They have expressed the shared opinion that this issue should be resolved quickly taking into account the certain level of coronavirus patients remaining in Croatia and the detection of new strains of the coronavirus that have not yet been researched by infectious disease specialists and may pose a serious threat to the health of citizens of any country, including Croatia."

"The embassy believes that we need to unite our efforts in the fight against the coronavirus with our Croatian partners for the health of both countries’ citizens," the mission stressed.

Croatia confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on February 25, 2020. The country has documented 243,458 cases of COVID-19, including 5,548 fatalities and 235,017 recoveries.