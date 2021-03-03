Brazil documents record number of COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 3. /TASS/. Brazil has documented a record 1,641 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, with the overall death toll rising to 257,361, the republic’s health ministry informed on Tuesday.

The previous record was set on July 29, 2020. when 1,595 deaths were documented. In the past 24 hours, Brazil reported 59,925 COVID-19 cases, with the overall number rising to 10,646,926. Over 9.5 mln patients have recovered. There are over 862,000 active cases of the disease. There are 5,066 cases of infection and 122 deaths per 100,000 residents.

In the past week, over 378,000 cases of infection have been documented in Brazil (nearly 1,000 fewer compared to the record weekly figure documented in early January), and a record 8,224 people have died.

Brazil confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on February 26, 2020. It ranks third after the US and India on COVID-19 cases, and second after the US on coronavirus-related deaths.