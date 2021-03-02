US will make exceptions for exports to Russia within government space cooperation

WASHINGTON, March 3. /TASS/. The US will make exceptions for exports to Russia in support of government space cooperation despite the sanctions imposed on Moscow over the situation with Alexey Navalny, a statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken published on Tuesday informs.

However, the document notes that the US will restrict commercial space cooperation with Russia. "Exports in support of commercial space cooperation, however, will be restricted following a six-month transition period," the statement reads. The document notes that Russia will be included on the list of countries "subject to a policy of denial for exports of defense articles and defense services, with certain exceptions for exports to Russia in support of government space cooperation."

Blinken stressed that the new US restrictions "will expand existing sanctions first imposed on Russia after its 2018 chemical weapon attack against Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom, three years ago this week." "The Department of State has also implemented measures under Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets weapons of mass destruction proliferators, as well as the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) against multiple Russian individuals and entities associated with the Russian Federation’s chemical weapons program and defense and intelligence sectors," the statement reads.

Navalny case

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital. On September 22, Navalny was discharged from the hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had concluded that Navalny had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family. According to Germany, these findings were confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.

Navalny was detained on his return to Moscow on January 17. On February 2, Moscow’s Simonovsky Court replaced Navalny’s three-and-a-half-year suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with real jail time due to multiple probation violations. On February 20, the Moscow City Court upheld this decision.