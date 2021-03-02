Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 280,000 in past day

GENEVA, March 2. /TASS/. More than 280,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 114.14 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

As of 20:09 Moscow time on March 2, as many as 114,140,104 novel coronavirus cases and 2,535,520 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 280,653 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,630.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 40% of the COVID-19 daily tally (113,636 cases). Next are Europe (104,113 cases), and Eastern Mediterranean (30,772 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (28,294,809), India (11,124,527), Brazil (10,551,259), Russia (4,268,215), the United Kingdom (4,182,013), France (3,695,124), Spain (3,204,531), Italy (2,938,371), Turkey (2,711,479), Germany (2,451,011), Colombia (2,251,690), and Argentina (2,112,023).