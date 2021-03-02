Belarusian Investigative Committee submits documents to extradite opposition figurehead

MINSK, March 2. /TASS/. The Belarusian Investigative Committee has submitted documents for extradition of former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who currently remains abroad, to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the republic’s investigative agency reported on Tuesday.

"Tikhanovskaya is currently listed as wanted. The corresponding documents for her extradition were submitted to the Prosecutor General’s Office," the Investigative Committee noted.

The agency also reported that the committee completed the investigation of a criminal case regarding four people from Tikhanovskaya’s entourage. According to the investigation, members of the Main Directorate on fighting organized crime and corruption conducted searches to detect organizers of mass disturbances during the election.

"The law enforcement received information that people from Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s immediate circle were preparing for mass disturbances and seizure of buildings in Gomel," the Investigative Committee said. It was specified that in order to coordinate their actions the accused organized a meeting on August 5 attended by Tikhanovskaya as well. "With her participation a plan was discussed of organizing mass disturbances as well seizing offices of administrations and executive committees and designation of their people instead of directors and chairpersons," the committee noted. According to the investigation, Tikhanovskaya "agreed to provide funds to purchase electric shock devices, pepper sprays, portable radios, loudspeakers, microphones and other objects and tools designated for committing a crime" to support the plan.

According to the Investigative Committee, the main subjects of the case were detained on August 6-8 of last year. The criminal case file includes a video recording of the meeting and results of expert evaluations. "According to the conclusion of a phonoscopic examination, voices on the video recording belong to the accused, the former candidate [Tikhanovskaya - TASS] and her entourage," the agency stated.

The defendants were charged under Part 1, Article 13, Part 2, Article 293 (preparation for mass disturbances) and Part 1, Article 13, Part 1, Article 292 (preparation for seizure of buildings and structures) of the Belarusian Criminal Code. "For all of them an arrest was chosen as a measure of restraint. The investigation of the criminal case has been completed and the materials were handed over to a prosecutor to be submitted to court," the Investigative Committee said. In accordance with the Belarusian legislation, the accused may face up to eight years of incarceration.