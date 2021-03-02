Uzbekistan records 35 new daily coronavirus cases

TASHKENT, March 2. /TASS/. As many as 35 coronavirus cases were recorded in Uzbekistan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 79,961, the country’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, coronavirus recoveries rose by 17 to 78,513 in the past day, the death toll stands at 635.

A total of 826 coronavirus patients remain hospitalized in Uzbekistan, 146 of them are in serious condition and 27 are critical.

Uzbekistan started to ease coronavirus restrictions on January 28 in light of the improving situation.

The country’s authorities opened Uzbekistan’s borders to all foreign nationals, including tourists, on October 1, 2020. Meanwhile, mask wearing and social distancing remain mandatory and a ban on public gatherings remains in effect in Uzbekistan.