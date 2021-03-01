{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 347,000 in past day

According to WHO, the number of fatalities increased by 7,238

GENEVA, March 1. /TASS/. More than 347,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 113.82 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

As of 18:03 Moscow time on March 1, as many as 113,830,168 novel coronavirus cases and 2,527,891 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 347,981 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,238.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 48% of the COVID-19 daily tally (169,603 cases). Next are Europe (109,136 cases), and Eastern Mediterranean (30,158 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (28,244,591), India (11,112,241), Brazil (10,517,232), Russia (4,257,650), the United Kingdom (4,176,558), France (3,690,421), Spain (3,180,212), Italy (2,925,265), Turkey (2,701,588), Germany (2,447,068), Colombia (2,248,135), and Argentina (2,107,365).

World
Germany’s Social Democrats urged constructive dialogue with Russia
The SPD called for stepping up all contacts through civil society and for easing visa requirements for young people
Israel strikes Shiite fighter headquarters, camp near Damascus
According to SANA news agency, "Syria’s air defense forces opened fire at airborne targets in the Damascus sky and shot down most missiles"
Press review: Will US push Moscow, Saudis closer and can Pashinyan endure current strife
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 1
Diplomat dismisses rumors that Russia will soon withdraw from Council of Europe
Russia is set to actively cultivate cooperation with the organization and its member-states, said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe Ivan Soltanovsky
Armenian president refuses to sign order dismissing chief of General Staff
Sarkissian added that he was not supporting either of the political forces, but the decree dismissing the chief of the General Staff, according to lawyers, was unconstitutional
Navalny to serve his sentence in Vladimir Region - source
He will serve his sentence in correctional facility No.2 in the city of Pokrov, said TASS a source familiar with the situation
Ukrainians, Western states badly disappointed in Zelensky — German newspaper
According to the article, the main reason is the incumbent president's unwillingness to carry out reforms
Russian helicopter forced to land in Syria due to technical reasons
The Mi-35 helicopter’s crew members were immediately taken to an airfield by a search and rescue service
Council of Europe’s future depends on its ability to stay independent - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister send message to Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric on the 25th anniversary of Russia’s membership in the organization
Turkey expects Putin’s participation in concrete-pouring ceremony at Akkuyu NPP’s Unit 3
They are expected to be participating in the ceremony online
US denies negotiations with Germany on fate of Nord Stream 2 - Axios
Earlier, the German government’s deputy government spokesperson, Ulrike Demmer said that the German government was exchanging views with partners, including the United States, on the construction of the gas pipeline
EU bogged down in lies accusing Russia of not letting foreigners visit Crimea — diplomat
According to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, it is the European Union that resorts to all possible tools not to allow its citizens to come to the peninsula, including through threatening sanctions against potential tourists
Armenia-EU partnership agreement enters into force
The document regulates both political and economic dialogue between the parties
Navalny arrives in penal colony in Russia’s Vladimir region — human rights activist
According to Ruslan Vakhapov, Navalny has been recently taken to IK-2 in Pokrov
Putin: Special Operations Forces established in response to challenges of the time
Russian President has congratulated the military personnel and veterans of Russia’s Special Operations Forces on their professional holiday
Defense firm delivers a batch of upgraded T-90M main battle tanks to Russian troops
The T-90M tank considerably surpasses its T-90 predecessor by its combat efficiency
Russia to launch Arctic monitoring satellite on February 28
The start is scheduled for 09:55 am Moscow time
Russia develops new-generation Kedr strategic missiles system
According to the source, the project is currently undergoing the science and development phase
US may announce new sanctions on Russia within weeks - White House press secretary
The US intelligence community continues to investigate the SolarWinds hack, assuming that "an advanced persistent threat actor, likely of Russian origin, was responsible"
Patrol mission in Syria not fully completed due to Mi-35 helicopter’s emergency landing
Russia’s defense ministry said earlier on Sunday that a Mi-35 helicopter on a patrolling mission in Syria’s al-Hasakah governorate made an emergency landing due to technical failures
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rises by 11,359
Some 379 patients died from coronavirus in Russia over the past day
Press review: Putin highlights war on terror and Gazprom may have to foot pipeline’s bill
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, February 25
Russia to ship strike drones, S-300 air defense systems to Kyrgyzstan
The agreement was achieved during President Sadyr Zhaparov’s visit to Russia on February 24-25
Gorbachev calls for improving relations with former Soviet republics
Gorbachev has urged to strengthen the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security treaty Organization
Two Italian EMA inspectors to oversee Sputnik V production facilities in Russia
Previously, the Italian institute provided a positive assessment of the Russian vaccine, recognizing its efficiency and safety
Almost 40 jets, drones were sent on reconnaissance missions near Russian borders last week
All flights were observed by Russian radars
Press review: Turkey aims to return to F-35 program and US bid to make G7 anti-China fails
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 24
Czech PM says Sputnik V can be used not waiting for EMA approval
In a couple of months other EU member states will want to have Sputnik V, said Andrej Babis
Coronavirus to become seasonal disease in a year or two - expert
According to Natalya Pshenichnaya, cases of seasonal diseases usually surge in the fall and spring
Russia’s manufacturing PMI rises to 51.5 points in February
The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below the said level flags its slowdown
Serbia received new batch of Sputnik V from Russia
President Aleksandar Vucic personally welcomed the shipment in the Belgrade airport
No need to recognize ‘annexation of Crimea’ as no annexation took place — Kremlin
The spokesman recalled that the peninsula reunited with Russia in compliance with all norms of international law
Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Arktika-M satellite blasts off from Baikonur spaceport
First Arktika-M weather satellite launched from Baikonur successfully reaches orbit
Only 6% of Russians have immunity to coronavirus infection — expert
The spread of the infection would be curbed when 60-70% of the population have immunity to it, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of the Russian sanitary watchdog’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology said
Czech Republic counts on Sputnik V vaccine supplies as soon as possible
The country’s President Milos Zeman told that he had sent a letter to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin with a request to deliver the vaccine
Azerbaijani leader says Russia should avoid helping Armenia upgrade its Army
Ilham Aliyev urged Moscow not to give weapons to Yerevan
Russia to complete phase one clinical trials of Mir-19 coronavirus medicine in March
According to the head of the Federal Medical Biological Agency, the molecule is patented and unparalleled
Russia must be ready to leave PACE if trilateral mechanism is launched, lawmaker says
Pyotr Tolstoy told reporters that an exit from PACE would trigger an exit from the Council of Europe
Russian tech firm develops compact counter-drone system
The system fits into three briefcases, according to the company
Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov wins his first World Championship
He brings first medal to Russia at FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf
Mir payment system to ban foreign e-wallets replenishment
This is one of measures aimed at reduction of high-risk operations with the use of national payment instruments, according to the press service of the system
Moscow says will react to new EU sanctions
The decision of the European Union to approve sanctions over blogger Alexey Navalny’s case did not come as a surprise to Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on Monday
Recent study confirms Sputnik V effectiveness against COVID mutations
According to deputy director of Russia’s Gamaleya Center, "the antibodies specific to the vectors used by the shot - which could generate an anti-vector reaction and undermine the work of the shot itself - waned"
US has lost the right to lecture other countries on civil freedoms — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman thinks the new US administration should first and foremost turn an attentive ear to its own citizens and not conduct a witch-hunt at home
Council of Europe hails Russia’s vital role in ensuring human rights and democracy
The CoE’s Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric send a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Twitter violates Russia’s laws refusing to remove over 2,800 materials, says watchdog
In total, the regulator sent more than 28,000 requests to the social network administration to remove materials with prohibited information
Russian envoy to Vienna warns against irresponsible steps on JCPOA
Iranian Foreign Ministry earlier announced that Tehran had turned down the EU proposal to conduct a meeting focused on the nuclear deal with the US participation in the current conditions
Ambassadors of 27 EU nations impose anti-Russian sanctions over situation around Navalny
According to the source, the decision will be soon endorsed by the European Council and will come into force as published in the Official Journal
US warned Russian military about airstrike on Syria several minutes in advance — Lavrov
Earlier on Friday, the US carried out airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border
Putin, Kurz discuss possible supplies of Sputnik V vaccine to Austria
The agenda included the issue of the preparation's joint production, the Kremlin press service informed
Moldovan president hails registration of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
Moldova’s Medicines and Medical Devices Agency said on Friday it had approved the use of Russia’s Sputnik V, Pfizer and BioNTech, and Aztrazeneca vaccines
