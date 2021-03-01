Tehran concerned by presence of terrorist groups in Karabakh

TEHRAN, March 1. /TASS/. Tehran is concerned by the presence of terrorist groups in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Monday.

"The presence of terrorist groups in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh is a subject of Iran’s serious concern," the Iranian ISNA news agency quoted him as saying. According to the senior diplomat, "all sides [participating in settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] assured Iran that terrorist groups do not belong in the region."