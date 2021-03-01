Tehran concerned by presence of terrorist groups in Karabakh

TEHRAN, March 1. /TASS/. Tehran is concerned by the presence of terrorist groups in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Monday.
"The presence of terrorist groups in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh is a subject of Iran’s serious concern," the Iranian ISNA news agency quoted him as saying. According to the senior diplomat, "all sides [participating in settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] assured Iran that terrorist groups do not belong in the region."
At the same time he added that "Tehran maintains a policy of friendliness with all neighbors." "For us, Azerbaijan is a very important country bordering with Iran and good bilateral relations will continue," the diplomat noted.
The Iranian side repeatedly stated that it has information that foreign militants from Syria participated in the latest escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Thus, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that "Iran won’t let terrorists whom Iranian forces were fighting for many years approach its borders." On November 10, 2020, the Iranian Foreign Ministry urged to withdraw all foreign militants from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone after a ceasefire was declared.