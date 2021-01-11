Trilateral working group on Karabakh to hold its first meeting before January 30

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The trilateral working group on Nagorno-Karabakh will gather for its first meeting before January 30, as follows from a joint statement of the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders that was posted on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"The working group will hold its first meeting before January 30, 2021 to outline the list of key areas of work," the statement reads.

According to the document, priority attention will be focused on railway and motor service.

The working group was set up under provision 9 of the November 9, 2020 joint statement of the three leaders with an aim of unblocking all economic and transport links in the region. The working group will be co-chaired by the three countries’ deputy prime ministers.