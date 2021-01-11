Head of Georgia’s ruling party says he is quitting politics

TBILISI, January 11. /TASS/. Founder and Chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia political party, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili has said that he is leaving politics for good.

"I have decided to quit the party for good and step away from its management. I am leaving both the post of the party’s chairman and the party itself and I am returning to ordinary life, the way it was before 2011," he wrote in a letter posted on the party’s website on Monday.

According to Ivanishvili, the ruling party and the politicians represented in it will be able to cope with the tasks they have without him. "The ruling team is the best among the existing political actors today, which has no alternative," he stressed.

"I believe that I have accomplished my mission," the politician added.

Ivanishvili founded the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia political party in 2011. In 2012, it won the parliamentary elections as part of the Georgian Dream coalition, which included other opposition forces, ousting the party led by former President Mikhail Saakashvili. Ivanishvili became Georgia’s Prime Minister. However, in 2013 he resigned and temporarily quitted politics. In 2018, he returned to the party and was elected the Chairman of the Georgian Dream.