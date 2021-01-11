Presidential election well-organized, Kyrgyz CEC chairperson says

BISHKEK, January 11. /TASS/. Early presidential election in Kyrgyzstan was well-organized, head of republic’s Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shayldabekova said at a briefing on Monday.

"The presidential election was held at a decent level, the mistakes of previous campaigns were taken into account," she said. She assured that all isolated violations recorded during the vote will be investigated.

Kyrgyzstan’s early presidential election was held on January 10. Seventeen people ran for presidency. The country also held a referendum on the form of government (presidential or parliamentary). According to the Central Election Commission, Sadyr Japarov won a landslide victory with 79.2% percent of the vote after more than 98% of ballots had been processed. More than 80% of citizens were in favor of the presidential form of government.