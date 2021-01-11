No major public order violations were reported at Kyrgyz presidential elections — ministry

BISHKEK, January 11. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies in Kyrgyzstan did not record any major violations of public order during the voting in the snap presidential elections held Sunday, Deputy Interior Minister Oktyabr Urmambetov said Monday.

"The public and political situation in the Kyrgyz Republic is stable and is under the control of internal affairs agencies. No major violations of public order were registered. Police officers are continuing to fulfil their duties," he noted.

Kyrgyzstan held the presidential elections on January 10 as 17 candidates vied for the top political office. According to the Central Election Commission, Sadyr Japarov wins a landslide victory with 79.2% of the ballots.