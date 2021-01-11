US House to consider resolution calling on VP Pence to strip Trump of power

WASHINGTON, January 11. /TASS/. The US House of Representatives will move on Monday to consider a resolution containing a call to Vice President Mike Pence to trigger the 25th amendment to force President Donald Trump out of the office in light of the unrest that engulfed Washington and the Capitol building Wednesday. The House will also go further to look into impeaching Trump if Pence doesn’t act, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic colleagues in the House Sunday.

"I want to call to your immediate attention the action to be taken tomorrow morning, when Majority Leader Hoyer will request Unanimous Consent to bring up the Raskin resolution. This resolution calls on the Vice President to convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office, after which the Vice President would immediately exercise powers as acting President," she noted.

In case the document fails to secure unanimous approval, Pelosi continued, the House of Representatives will be brought up to the flour on Tuesday. "We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours," the speaker underlined.

The lower chamber will then move on to consider impeaching Trump. "In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both. As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action," she believes.

On Wednesday, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress to stop lawmakers from officially certifying the results of the recent presidential election in a last-ditch attempt to prevent Democrat Joe Biden from becoming new president. One protester was shot dead during the unrest. Besides, three more people died, their causes of death were qualified as medical emergencies. Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20.