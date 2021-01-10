Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 790,000 in past day

GENEVA, January 10. /TASS/. More than 790,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 88.38 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 17:42 Moscow time on January 10, as many as 88,383,771 novel coronavirus cases and 1,919,126 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 790,456 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 12,454.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

North and South America account for more than 56% of the COVID-19 daily tally (444,146 cases). Next are Europe (229,818 cases), and Southeast Asia (49,589 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (21,761,186), India (10,450,284), Brazil (8,013,708), Russia (3,401,954), the United Kingdom (3,017,413), France (2,721,692), Italy (2,257,866), Spain (2,025,560), Germany (1,908,527), Colombia (1,755,568), Argentina (1,703,352), and Mexico (1,507, 931).