No serious violations reported during presidential polls in Kyrgyzstan - CEC

BISHKEK, January 10. /TASS/. No serious violations were reported during Sunday’s early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan, Central Election Commission (CEC) chairperson Nurzhan Saildabekova told a briefing.

"No serious violations of the current laws were reported during the presidential election," she said, adding that all reports about violations during the polling "will be addressed by a coordination response team" of the Central Election Commission.

The voter turnout at Sunday’s presidential polls and referendum exceeded 33%.

On Sunday, Kyrgyzstan held early presidential polls and a referendum on the form of government, either a parliamentary or presidential republic.

Seventeen candidates are vying for the presidential office. Voting was held at 2,470 poling stations, including 48 outside the country. Early presidential elections will be valid regardless of the voter turnout while the referendum will be recognized valid with a voter turnout more than 30%.

Former President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on October 15, 2020 after nearly ten days of riots following parliamentary elections in the country. Jeenbekov held the office for three years. Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and parliament speaker Dastanbek Jumabekov also resigned amid the disorders.

More than 300 international observers from 40 countries and 30 international organizations monitored Sunday’s voting in Kyrgyzstan.

Official results of the voting are expected to be made public within days.