PRETORIA, January 10. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has exceeded three million, Africa Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), an African Union’s medical institution, said on Sunday.

According to Africa CDC, Africa’s coronavirus tally was 3,021,769 as of Sunday morning. The death toll was 72,121 and the number of recoveries was 2,450,492.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, and Ethiopia.