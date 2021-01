NUR-SULTAN, January 10. /TASS/. The voter turnout at Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan was 63.1% by the closure of most of the polling stations at 20:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time), Sabila Mustafina, the Central Election Commission’s (CEC) secretary, told a briefing.

"As of 20:00, ballot papers were handed out to 63.1% of the eligible voters," she said.