US Congress has to decide on possible impeachment of Trump - Biden

NEW YORK, January 9. /TASS/. US President-elect Joe Biden believes that it is the Congress that has to make a decision on possible impeachment of the incumbent President Donald Trump. He made this statement when speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday.

Currently, key representatives of the US Democratic Party in Congress insist on initiating a new impeachment procedure for Trump.

"That is the decision for the Congress to make. I am focused on my job," Biden said when touching upon a possibility of impeachment. He added that he was to meet the democratic leadership soon.

"I’ll be speaking with Nancy (Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi - TASS) and the democratic leadership this afternoon - about my agenda as well as whatever they want to talk to me about," he said.

Biden stressed that as the President he would be first of all focused on three main issues - fighting the virus, the spread of vaccines and measures for economic growth. The President-elect reiterated that in his opinion, Trump was not "fit for office."

"I’ve thought for a long, long time that President Trump wasn’t fit for the job. That’s why I ran," he said.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. A significant share of the responsibility for the demonstrators' incursion into Congress was placed by American politicians from both systemic parties on the incumbent head of state, accusing him of inciting insurrection. Biden’s inauguration ceremony is planned for January 20, 2021.