Over 60% of Americans hold Trump responsible for riots near US Capitol

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. At least 63% of Americans think that incumbent US President Donald Trump is to some degree responsible for the riots that occurred on the Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Wednesday, according to the results of opinion polls conducted by Morning Consult and the Politico daily magazine published on Thursday.

According to their data, 63% of the respondents think that Trump is at least "somewhat responsible" "for the events that led to a mob attacking police and breaking into the U.S. Capitol." At the same time, 49% of all respondents are confident that the president is "very responsible" for these events.

The poll was conducted on January 6-7 with 1,986 registered voters participating with a 2% margin of error.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Police and special forces soon freed the Capitol building from the protesters, and lawmakers were able to continue and successfully complete the process of confirming Biden as the elected Head of State. According to the latest figures, four people were killed in the protests.