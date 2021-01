WASHINGTON DC, January 7. / TASS /. Law enforcement officers detained 68 people after protests at the American capital, said Washington D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III on Thursday at a press conference.

"There were 68 people detained," Contee said. Among those arrested are 60 men and 8 women. These are the arrests that took place between the evening of January 6 and morning of January 7.