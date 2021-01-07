US Congress resumes meeting to approve election results

WASHINGTON, January 7. /TASS/. The US Congress on Wednesday resumed a meeting to approve the results of the November presidential election after both houses rejected the first protest in a separate vote. The meeting of legislators is broadcast live by US news channels.

US Vice President Mike Pence, presiding over the meeting, announced that the Senate and House of Representatives had rejected the protest against the approval of the voting results in the presidential elections in Arizona.

At the meeting, only written objections are accepted. They must be signed by at least one member of the House of Representatives and one of his or her Senate counterparts. Each such objection shall be submitted after the suspension of the joint meeting for consideration and voting in the upper and lower houses of Congress. In these cases they vote separately.

Republicans have previously said they intend to file several protests during the joint meeting.

Protesters supporting current President Donald Trump stormed on Wednesday the US Congress building in Washington DC and disrupted the work of lawmakers, who met to certify the results of the November presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden. Some protesters managed to get inside of the Congress and all lawmakers were evacuated. During the attack a female protester sustained a gun wound and later died in a hospital. US media outlets reported that Pentagon had ordered to deploy up to 1,800 US National Guard troops in Washington DC in the wake of mass protests.