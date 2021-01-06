Twitter imposes limitations on one of tweets of current US President Trump

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. World’s popular social network Twitter announced a decision to prohibit one of the tweets of current US President Trump from being replied to, retweeted or liked, stating that "Threats of and calls to violence are against the Twitter Rules."

President Trump earlier posted a video in which he claimed that the presidential election was "stolen." The US president also called on protesters, who swarmed the US Capitol on Wednesday to "go home now."

"In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C., we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules," according to a statement from Twitter’s Safety team.

"Threats of and calls to violence are against the Twitter Rules, and we are enforcing our policies accordingly," the statement reads. ""In addition, we have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence. This means these labeled Tweets will not be able to be replied to, Retweeted, or liked.".