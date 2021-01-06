Joe Biden urges Donald Trump to demand end to unrest in Washington DC.
Russia sees record low daily COVID-19 cases since mid-November
The growth rate in new cases slowed to 0.7%
Read more
Russia all set to launch e-visa issuance system
The Russian government approved rules for the issuance of e-visas in November
Read more
Transit of Russian gas to EU through Ukraine down 38% to 55.8 bln in 2020
The average daily transit volume since the beginning of the year amounted to 153 mln cubic meters per day
Read more
Sputnik V production in EU could only be possible with EMA certification
The effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine was 91.4% according to the analysis of data from the third final checkpoint in the third phase of clinical trials in Russia
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry expects S-500 air defense system to enter service in 2021
Serial deliveries of S-500 are scheduled to begin in 2025
Read more
Nancy Pelosi wins reelection as Speaker of US House of Representatives
She received the support of a majority of Congressmen
Read more
Hungarian PM says Russian coronavirus vaccine "good"
The Hungarian prime minister recalled that Hungary would receive millions of the vaccine doses from the Western pharmaceutical companies under the joint order with the EU, but the country was considering obtaining the vaccines developed in Russia, China and Israel
Read more
Armenian president contracts COVID-19
Armen Sarkissian is spending the New Year holidays in London with his family
Read more
Bolivia’s expert council recommends Russia’s vaccine Sputnik V
The experts refrained from recommending the vaccine from Pfizer for a number of reasons, including problems with creating proper conditions in which the vaccine should be kept in store
Read more
Russian peacekeepers defuse some 19,000 explosives in Nagorno-Karabakh
The discovered explosives and unexploded munitions are being sent to a specially equipped firing range to be further eliminated
Read more
New coronavirus strain, first detected in UK, is found in 41 countries, territories
According to the WHO bulletin, from December 28 to January 3 the number of people infected with COVID-19 increased globally by 4,035,226
Read more
First newly-built Tu-160M to make maiden flight in 4th quarter of 2021
The decision to resume the production of the upgraded version of the Tu-160, the Tu-160M, was made in 2015
Read more
London court rules against Assange’s extradition to US over risk to his life and health
The judge acknowledged that WikiLeaks founder had autism spectrum disorder and suffered from depression and could commit suicide
Read more
Serbia to launch vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V on Jan. 5
According to State Secretary in the Health Ministry Mirsad Djerlek, Serbian citizens are showing a much greater interest in vaccination than expected
Read more
Johnson declares new lockdown as cases surge
UK Prime Minister added that the lockdown would continue until the middle of February
Read more
Putin, Merkel discuss situation in Ukraine, implementation of Minsk accords
Russian President has had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor
Read more
US breaks all rules in international politics - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that "experience shows that there are no such ‘red lines’ left at all"
Read more
Russian-Belarusian military exercise to focus on countering cruise missiles, drones
The Zapad-2021 will take place in September 2021
Read more
Serbian parliament speaker, interior minister receive Sputnik V vaccine
It is necessary to make sure that the use of a certain vaccine does not turn into political pressure, they said
Read more
Nine people killed in attack on bus in Syria - newspaper
Militants attacked a passenger vehicle following the Salamiyah-Raqqa highway
Read more
West does not see Russia as equal partner: this is fracture point in relations - Peskov
Asked about "red lines" in international diplomacy, Russian presidential spokesman said that "experience shows there have remained no red lines at all"
Read more
Russia ready to transfer Sputnik V technology to Ukraine - RDIF
RDIF ready to start testing Sputnik V - AstraZeneca combination vaccine in Ukraine
Read more
Putin, Merkel discuss possible prospects for joint production of COVID-19 vaccines
Russian President has had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor
Read more
Russian watchdog monitors situation with Disease X in Democratic Republic of the Congo
No cases with similar symptoms have been detected in Russia
Read more
Lukashenko discusses Belarusian-Russian cooperation with Medvedev
Belarusian President and Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council also discussed international issues
Read more
Dmitry Sotnikov’s crew wins Stage 1 of 2021 Dakar Rally
The first stage covered a distance of 277 kilometers
Read more
Protests in Belarus capital city continue into the new year
There have been no reports about detentions as of yet
Read more
Nord Stream 2 will be completed thanks to EU support, Novak says
US sanctions against this project are blatant protectionism aimed at advancing its liquefied natural gas on the European market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister said
Read more
The Pope accepts resignation of head of Catholic Church in Belarus
The archbishop retires on January 3, 2021
Read more
Russia’s deputy ambassador to UN says OPCW is "unwell and needs treatment"
Dmitry Polyansky stressed that Russia "categorically condemns the use of chemical weapons regardless of who might be responsible for this and for this reason is interested to see the OPCW do its job right"
Read more
OPEC+ agrees on oil production cuts for February and March
However, Russia, Kazakhstan will increase oil output. This increase will be offset by a proportional and voluntary production cut by Saudi Arabia
Read more
Work on Sarmat ballistic missile nears completion — Putin
The system has been in the process of development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM
Read more
Russian regions to face abnormal weather soon - expert
Frosts will reach minus 40-43 degrees in Western Siberian regions
Read more
Gold mine collapse in Russia’s Kamchatka leaves two dead
Five people were under the rubble, three of them escaped to the surface themselves
Read more
Tehran’s step on uranium enrichment predictable - Russia’s envoy
Iran announced that it resumes enrichment of uranium to 20%
Read more
Statements from Estonian parliament speaker raise tensions in ties with Russia - senior MP
The head of the Russian State Duma’s Committee for International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky reiterated that the president of the Estonian parliament has been saying for a second year that the Tartu Peace Treaty has not lost its validity
Read more
Over 800,000 Russians have been vaccinated against coronavirus
Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that vaccination is in progress among Russian citizens over 60 years old
Read more
Russian government approves rules of investment agreements on Priobskoe field
Rules stipulate the procedure and the sequence of parties’ actions and reporting forms when entering into investment agreements
Read more
Press review: Nagorno-Karabakh map redrawn and Russian-US ties unlikely to improve in 2021
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 30
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus spread rate plunges to lowest level since this spring
The figure declined from 0.91 to 0.89, according to TASS estimates
Read more