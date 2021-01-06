Trump urges protesters in Washington to stay peaceful

WASHINGTON, January 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump urged protesters outside US Capitol to behave peacefully.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!" he wrote on Twitter.

It was reported earlier that some Trump supporters previously broke into the Congress building in Washington, where the electoral college vote was held, which announced the victory of Democrat Joseph Biden in the US presidential election on December 14.