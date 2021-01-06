Human rights activists say 16 people detained at Minsk protests

MINSK, January 6. /TASS/. Law enforcement agents detained 16 people at anti-government protests held late on Tuesday, the Vesna unregistered human rights center reported on its website.

According to the human rights activists, late on January 5 the detentions took place in the neighborhoods of Uruchye, Novaya Borovaya and Zapad.

Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome and left the country. The opposition’s Coordination Council, established in the republic, calls for further protests, while the Belarusian authorities demand to stop these unauthorized demonstrations.