Situation calm in CAR capital, Russian diplomats in no danger - ambassador

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The situation is calm in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic (CAR), Russia’s Ambassador to the CAR Vladimir Titorenko told TASS on Sunday.

"The Russian diplomats are safe and secure. The situation is calm in the capital," the ambassador said, answering a TASS question.

On Sunday, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported citing the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) that rebel fighters of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) seized the Central African city of Bangassou with the population of about 50,000 people, which is located 750 kilometers from Bangui. The rebels’ coalition is headed by former CAR President Francois Bozize, whose candidacy for the December 27 elections had been rejected by the country’s Constitutional Court.