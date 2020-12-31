More than 692,000 new COVID-19 cases registered worldwide in past day

GENEVA, December 31. /TASS/. More than 692,000 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were recorded globally in the past day, pushing the total case count to 81.47 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

According to the WHO update, coronavirus-related deaths across the globe increased by over 13,900 in the reported period to exceed 1.79 million.

As of 18:11 Moscow time on December 31, the organization was notified about 81,475,053 cases of the disease and 1,798,050 deaths all over the world. The number of confirmed cases grew by 692,018 in the past 24 hours, and the number of fatalities increased by 13,941.

The WHO statistics are based only on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for more than 45% of new COVID-19 cases reported to the WHO in the past 24 hours (316,613). Europe goes second (285,777 cases) followed by South East Asia (33,112).

The hardest-hit countries are the United States (19,346,790 cases), India (10,266,674), Brazil (7,563,551), Russia (3,159,297), France (2,556,708), the UK (2,432,892), Italy (2,083,689), Spain (1,893,502), Germany (1,719,737), Colombia (1,614,822), Argentina (1,602,163) and Mexico (1,401,529).