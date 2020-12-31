Georgia records over 1,500 new daily coronavirus cases

TBILISI, December 31. /TASS/. As many as 1,527 coronavirus cases were recorded in Georgia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 227,420, according to the government’s coronavirus information website.

Georgia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 1,282 to 211,727 in the past day. The death toll increased by 24 to 2,502. The country’s coronavirus reproduction rate stands at 0.87.

As many as 431 people remain under quarantine in Georgia and 1,167 coronavirus patients are receiving medical treatment in special hotels.

As many as 1,944,930 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.