Russian RDIF’s partner to apply for permit to urgently use Sputnik V in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 31. /TASS/. Uniao Quimica pharmaceutical company, a partner of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), will apply for permit to urgently use the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in Brazil, the Antagonista publication reported on Wednesday.

The application is planned in January, according to the report. Uniao Quimica applied to the national sanitary watchdog Anvisa on Tuesday for permission to hold Phase 3 clinical trials of the Russian vaccine in the country. The permission is expected to be provided within 72 hours after the application.

Anvisa released a list of minimum requirements for urgent use of vaccines against the novel coronavirus infection in the country in early December. According to the regulator’s methodical guidelines, such a temporary permit may be provided exclusively for the period of state of emergency in healthcare. Partners of foreign producers registered in Brazil may apply for it.

Meanwhile, holding Phase 3 clinical trials of the candidate vaccine on the territory of Brazil is an obligatory requirement for such a permit.

So far, the regulator has issued permissions to hold clinical trials in the country of four coronavirus vaccines that are being developed by the Chinese Sinovac Biotech, British-Swedish AstraZeneca, the US Pfizer, and Janssen-Cilag, a pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson. Moreover, Brazil participates in development of coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX international mechanism.