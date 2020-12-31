Sputnik V vaccine production in Brazil to start in January

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 31. /TASS/. Production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in Brazil will start in January 2021, Uniao Quimica pharmaceutical company, a partner of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), reported on Wednesday.

"Production of Sputnik V after transfer of technology will start in January 2021 at facilities of Uniao Quimica involved in biotechnologies, fractionation, and dispensing in Brasilia (Federal district) and Guarulhos (Sao Paulo state)," the report said.

Uniao Quimica applied to the country’s national sanitary watchdog Anvisa for permission to hold Phase 3 clinical trials of the Russian vaccine on Tuesday. The permission is expected to be provided within 72 hours after the application.

So far, the regulator has issued permissions to hold clinical trials in the country of four coronavirus vaccines that are being developed by the Chinese Sinovac Biotech, British-Swedish AstraZeneca, the US Pfizer, and Janssen-Cilag, a pharmaceutical division of Johnson & Johnson. Moreover, Brazil participates in development of coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX international mechanism.